News updates from Hindustan Times| India, US shun ‘buyer-seller’ ties, become collaborators: Rajnath and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:59 IST

India, US shun ‘buyer-seller’ ties, become collaborators: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said India and US were now collaborating in the defence sector, “leaving behind the traditional ‘buyer-seller’ relationship”.

Philip Barton is new UK envoy to India

Philip Barton, who served as the British high commissioner in Islamabad between 2014 and 2016, and held the post of private secretary to former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair, has been appointed the new high commissioner to India.

Bank cheque clearing process to get faster

Clearing of bank cheques is set to become faster. In its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said it would implement the Cheque Truncation System (CTS) across the country by September 2020.

RBI finally realises it is bigger than its policy rate-setting committee

The job of a central bank is bigger than chasing one macro-economic target. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have finally come to realise this.

Reliance Jio, Airtel Wi-Fi calling service now available on Nokia smartphones

Reliance Jio and Airtel rolled out Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling service in India earlier this month.

Sonakshi Sinha is only actress to enter Rs 1500 cr club after debuting in 2010s, says ‘I let my work talk more than my PR’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1500 crore club with her films in this decade.

Fact Check: Is this image of dogs lying on hospital beds from Uttar Pradesh? Here’s the truth

An image showing dogs lying on hospital beds is being shared on social media with the claim that it’s from Uttar Pradesh.

‘I wish he has one good away series’ - MSK Prasad on Rohit Sharma

Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad praised Rohit Sharma who has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately for becoming an ‘all format player’ but added that he still needs another good away series to prove himself completely.