‘I wish he has one good away series’ - MSK Prasad on Rohit Sharma

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:59 IST

Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad praised Rohit Sharma who has been enjoying a brilliant run of form lately for becoming an ‘all format player’ but added that he still needs another good away series to prove himself completely. Rohit was ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international in Mt. Maunganui. Rohit retired hurt on Sunday when he was on 60 off 41 balls. He received treatment for several minutes in the 17th over but hobbled off three deliveries later and was unable to continue.

“Well, Rohit is now an all-format player. His transformation is stunning. We know his unbelievable talent in white ball cricket with those double centuries.

“And, in the last four to five months as a Test opener, he has shown his class. I wish he has one good away series. That should change his mindset,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Rohit will be missing out on a chance to prove himself in New Zealand after another injury setback.

“He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Prasad also said that he is a big fan of MS Dhoni but added that it is duty of the selectors to move on and identify the next generation of cricketers to take over the reins from the veteran wicket-keeper batsman. The rumours of Dhoni’s retirement has been making the rounds after he was not offered a central contract and right now, it looks like his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will play a major role in deciding his place in the squad for the T20 World Cup which will take place in October this year.

When asked about Dhoni’s chances, Prasad was clear that the veteran has achieved everything there is to be achieved but the selectors are still looking at young talents to replace him.

“As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long,” Prasad said.

“Mahi will take a decision for himself. As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that.

“About his career, he will take a call. As selectors, our duty is to move on and identify the next generation of players and keep giving them chances,” he added.