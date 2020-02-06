e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Philip Barton is new UK envoy to India

Philip Barton is new UK envoy to India

Barton will seek to drive India-UK trade as UK seeks to forge a free trade agreement with India.

india Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:14 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Philip Barton replaces Dominic Asquith has been appointed the new high commissioner to India.
Philip Barton replaces Dominic Asquith has been appointed the new high commissioner to India.(Govt of UK/Sourced)
         

Philip Barton, who served as the British high commissioner in Islamabad between 2014 and 2016, and held the post of private secretary to former prime ministers John Major and Tony Blair, has been appointed the new high commissioner to India.

He replaces Dominic Asquith, who returns to London after a nearly four-year stint in New Delhi, during which he oversaw an exponential growth in the visas issued to Indian citizens, including students, whose numbers had declined since 2010.

A career diplomat, Barton, 56, will be in the key post as the post-Brexit UK seeks to forge a free trade agreement with India, besides working on expectations to drive India-UK trade. He has previously been posted in the British high commission in New Delhi.

An alumnus of the University of Warwick and the London School of Economics, Barton studied politics and economics before joining the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1986. He is married to Amanda and they have a daughter and a son.

Most recently, Barton was the acting chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee. Before that, he was on secondment to the International Institute for Strategic Studies as a Consulting Senior Fellow focusing on South Asian issues.

Besides his role as private secretary to major and Blair, Barton worked in the Cabinet Office as director general for the PM’s Anti-Corruption Summit and director, Foreign Policy and Afghanistan/Pakistan Coordinator supporting the National Security Council.

tags
top news
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
PM Modi ends govt’s silence on new NPR questions, says ‘small changes’
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
EC sends notice to Yogi Adityanath for his ‘Biryani for Shaheen Bagh’ remark
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
India, asked about evacuating Pak students in Wuhan, says ‘can look into it’
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Peter Mukerjea gets bail in murder case after 4 yrs in jail; conditions apply
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
Rahul refers to PM Modi’s ‘style’ in his counter-attack outside Parliament
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
’Why do you put tongue out’: Harbhajan trolls Ross Taylor
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-five cars unveiled on Day 2 of India’s mega motor show
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Suicidal bomb’: BJP’s Giriraj Singh on baby’s death at Shaheen Bagh protest
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news