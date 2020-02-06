e-paper
Sonakshi Sinha is only actress to enter Rs 1500 cr club after debuting in 2010s, says 'I let my work talk more than my PR'

Sonakshi Sinha is only actress to enter Rs 1500 cr club after debuting in 2010s, says ‘I let my work talk more than my PR’

Sonakshi Sinha is the only female actor in Bollywood who made her debut in 2010s and went to become a member of the Rs 1500 crore club.

bollywood Updated: Feb 06, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonakshi Sinha has delivered seven Rs 100 crore hits.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has the only Indian female actor to enter the Rs 1500 crore club with her films in this decade. She has hits like Dabangg, Mission Mangal, Rowdy Rathore and Son of Sardaar, to her credit.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Sonakshi had four 100-crore grossers among her first five films. She is also one of the only three female actors to achieve this and the only one to do it after making her debut in 2010s.

Bollywood Life also gave a list of her biggest hits:

Dabangg (2010) - 141.25 cr nett

Rowdy Rathore (2012) - 133.25 cr nett

Son of Sardaar (2012) - 105.03 cr nett

Dabangg 2 (2012) - 155 cr nett

Holiday (2014) - 112.45 cr nett

Ittefaq (2017) - 30.19 cr nett

Mission Mangal (2019) - 208.05 cr nett

Sonakshi tweeted about the feat on Thursday. “I put my head and heart into a skill that the universe gifted me. Day after day, night after night, I showed up & tried to do better than yesterday. Quite honestly that’s all I did, with my head held high for the last 9 years. Along the way I realised, lobbying wasn’t needed, awards didn’t matter, fake friendships were beneath me and that there is no substitute for hard work. I let my work talk, more than my PR, they can snub me and underestimate me all they want, but that only pushes me more! All that matters is love! Your love! These 1500 crores are just numbers without that love! So for me this day, this moment & whatever little or much it means is yours too! Keep that love... that “asli” love coming! Yours always #AsliSona,” she wrote.

Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She made her debut with Dabangg in 2010 and was also seen in the second part as Salman’s wife, Rajjo. Sonakshi earned praise for her work in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera.

