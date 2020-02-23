News updates from Hindustan Times | Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting and all the latest news

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 09:00 IST

Indo-Pacific ties, Afghanistan focus of Modi, Trump meeting

With both the US and India committed to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and demilitarization of the area, both leaders will exchange notes on how to operationalize the Indo-Pacific strategy with PM Modi keen to totally involve ASEAN countries, particularly Singapore, to reinforce the QUAD initiative. Read more

‘Reported as video went viral’: Rajasthan Dalit man violated with screwdriver

The 23-year-old Dalit man from Rajasthan’s Nagaur district ,who was beaten up and violated with a petrol-laced screwdriver by a group of Rajputs, says the incident would have gone unreported had the video not leaked on social media sites because he wouldn’t have dared to complain to the police. Read more

PM Modi wants definition of ‘hate speech’ expanded

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has proposed that inflammatory speeches made to instigate inter-regional clashes be included in the definition of “hate speech” to maintain the honour and dignity of Indian citizens, two government officials, who refused to be named, told Hindustan Times. Read more

‘Looking forward to...’: Donald Trump retweets morphed ‘Baahubali’ video

Hours before he departs for his much-anticipated visit to India, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is looking forward to being with his “great friends” in the country. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Ishant Sharma equals Zaheer Khan in elite Test list with fifer in Wellington

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma achieved a huge milestone on Sunday when he completed a five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the the 1st Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The right-arm seamer had dismissed Tom Blundell, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor on Day 2. Read more

Ayushmann rejected 5-6 films before Vicky Donor, ‘I knew I wouldn’t get a second chance’

Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed he rejected 5-6 films to pick the right project for his Bollywood debut as he had to make sure that his first film was special. Read more