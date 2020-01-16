News updates from Hindustan Times: J-K administration strips Davinder Singh of Sher-e-Kashmir police medal and all the latest news

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 09:00 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion curated for you.

J-K administration strips Davinder Singh of Sher-e-Kashmir police medal

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police said its Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh arrested for links with terrorists has not been awarded any gallantry or President’s medal for meritorious services, the administration on Wednesday stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

China isolated on Jammu and Kashmir in informal UNSC talks

China and Pakistan tried, for the third time, to raise the Kashmir issue at the United Nations, in part to embarrass India on the international stage and, in part, to stoke fires in Kashmir Valley, according to officials aware of the development who said the efforts were thwarted by India’s diplomatic allies who left Beijing isolated.

Inclusion of vegetables in PDS may check food inflation woes

The Indian economy is in a peculiar situation. The non-food economy is facing a serious crisis of demand. This crisis has come at a time when the food, especially the vegetable economy, has been hit by a massive supply shock.

US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce

The world’s two dominant economic powers, the United States and China, signed Phase 1 of a trade deal on Wednesday, putting on pause a two-year-long trade war that has shaken up the global economy.

Anushka Sharma spends romantic evening with ‘beloved’ Virat Kohli on their balcony, shares pics

Actor Anushka Sharma has shared two new pictures of herself, enjoying a beautiful evening at her Mumbai home. The photos are clicked by her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli.

‘Great words, great player,’ Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir reacts after Virat Kohli gets ICC ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir reacted after India skipper Virat Kohli urged the youngsters not to get judgemental too early in their career. Kohli spoke after getting the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ award for 2019 by ICC on Wednesday.

Thiruvalluvar Day 2020: History, significance and all you need to know about the iconic poet

Thiruvalluvar, a poet and philosopher, is regarded as a cultural icon by Tamils. His most popular work is Thirukkuṛaḷ, a collection of couplets on ethics, politics, economy and love.

