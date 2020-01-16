China raises Kashmir at UNSC, stung by silence from others

world

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 00:20 IST

China got a “stinging response” from “many friends of India” when it raised Kashmir at a closed-door “informal consultation” of the UN Security Council Wednesday.

None of the other 14 members of the body “took the bait”, according to people familiar with the discussions, leaving China isolated in its continued effort to raise an issue that all others have resolved to treat as bilateral, for India and Pakistan to resolve between themselves.

“Today @UN, our flag is flying high,” wrote Syed Akbaruddin, the Indian envoy to the UN, on twitter. “Those that launched a ‘False Flag’ effort got a stinging response from our many friends.”

China’s isolation on Kashmir had forced it to abandon its previous attempt last December to raise it at this informal discussion. It was specially told then by France and others that this was a bilateral issue, and not for the Security Council to resolve or get involved with.

But Beijing probably felt compelled to try its luck once again at the behest of ally Pakistan which is struggling to come to accept the utter failure of the Imran Khan government to internalize the issue.