News updates from Hindustan Times: Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases and all the latest news

Updated: May 10, 2020 21:04 IST

Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka recorded its single biggest day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 54 more people testing positive to take the cumulative tally to 848 including 31 deaths and 422 discharges, the state health department said. Read more.

Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed after the Congress on Sunday said that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats. Read more.

Passenger train ops to start from Tuesday; only online booking allowed

The Indian Railways will gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains, the railways ministry said on Sunday.Read more.

Kerala reports 7 new cases as expatriates, migrants threaten a third-wave

Kerala reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday-- the highest in the last week—including three who returned from the middle-eastern countries. Four other cases are of transmissions from primary carriers, said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Read more.

What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion

The rhetoric between the world’s two largest political powers — the United States (US) and China — has heated up. The trend began several years ago, during Barack Obama’s presidency.Read more.

How designer Neeta Lulla created Juhi Chawla’s look in 2.5 hours for the Tandav song in movie Darr

The 1993 Yash Raj thriller Darr remains one of the most iconic films in Bollywood till date. Actor Juhi Chawla who was the female lead in the film looked absolutely beautiful in the film and her costumes that were created by designer Neeta Lulla who had previously worked with Yash Raj Films during Chandni and Lamhe that had Sridevi as the female lead opposite the late Rishi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Read more.

Fire sweeps through park without burning trees or grass, surreal video amazes people

A video, which is mesmerising and baffling in equal parts, has gone crazy viral online. The clip shows a park covered with a white veil which burns away. What’s surprising is that the fire doesn’t touch the green grass, tree barks, or even the wooden bench.Read more.

Covid-19 will go away without vaccine: Donald Trump on health crisis

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, asserted that the Covid-19 pandemic might ‘go away’ without a vaccine. He made the comment while being asked about the importance of a vaccine in the fight against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. Trump said that after the virus ‘goes away’, there might still be some flare-ups, but the authorities would be able to ‘put them out’. Watch here.