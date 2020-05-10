e-paper
Home / India News / Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases

Shivamogga district which was in the green zone reported eight of the 54 new cases on Sunday.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 20:09 IST
Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
Police personnel distribute water bottles to passengers leaving for Bankura in West Bengal, on a special train, in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Karnataka recorded its single biggest day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 54 more people testing positive to take the cumulative tally to 848 including 31 deaths and 422 discharges, the state health department said.

Shivamogga district which was in the green zone reported eight new cases.

State health department officials said that the majority – 31 of the 54 new cases had travel history to a dargah (shrine) in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Eight of the people who came from Gujarat and tested positive had also visited the Ajmer dargah.

Meanwhile, the government has sealed two hospitals in Bengaluru after their alleged negligence led to death of a 56-year-old patient identified as P-846.

The patient is to have been taken to a private hospital with respiratory difficulties on May 4 but despite standing instructions from the government that any SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) case be tested for Covid-19, it wasn’t done.

As the patient’s condition deteriorated, she was directed to another private hospital on May 6 and there too no swab sample for Covid-19 was taken and she passed away on May 7. A swab sample taken after her death tested positive for Covid-19. Health officials said action would be taken against both the private hospitals for negligence.

Five different Shramik Special trains left Bangalore on Sunday for West Bengal, UP, MP, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir carrying migrants stranded in Karnataka.

The state government has also geared up to receive its first set of 240 Kannadigas who are returning from London and whose flight is expected to land in the early hours of Monday.

Health department officials said that all precautions have been taken and preparations have been done to quarantine incoming passengers for the next two weeks.

