Railways geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains a day: Piyush Goyal

Updated: May 10, 2020 18:10 IST

The Indian Railways is geared up to run 300 trains a day to ferry stranded migrant labourers to their hometowns, railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday, while also appealing to states to ramp up efforts to ensure these workers reach their destinations across the country in the next three-four days.

According to his ministry, the railways ran till Sunday a total of 366 Shramik Special trains with over 360,000 migrant workers from various states. While 287 trains had already reached their destinations, 79 trains were in transit.

“As per the directions of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji, Railways is fully geared up to run 300 Shramik Special trains every day at short notice since the last six days. I appeal to all the States to give permission to evacuate and bring back their stranded migrants so that we can get all of them back to their homes in the next 3-4 days itself,” Goyal tweeted.

Shramik Special trains, which began on May 1, are bound for a single destination without any stoppages. Usually, they have 24 coaches with each carrying a little over 50 in place of the total capacity of 72. These trains are running for distances of over 500 km with at least 90% occupancy. The Centre has asked the sending and receiving states to coordinate for the transit of migrant workers.

The trains are being run by the railways only after concurrence is given by both sides — states that are sending the passengers and those receiving them, the ministry said.

So far, 287 trains have reached their destinations across several states — Andhra Pradesh (1 train), Bihar (87 trains), Himachal Pradesh (1 train), Jharkhand (16 trains), Madhya Pradesh (24 trains), Maharashtra (3 trains), Odisha (20 trains), Rajasthan (4 trains), Telangana (2 trains), Uttar Pradesh (127 trains), West Bengal (2 trains).

The special trains have so far departed from states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have taken the maximum number of migrants back with more than 80,000 people each, according the internal railway ministry data. They were followed by Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The railway ministry said West Bengal, which too has a large number of migrant population, received just two special trains so far amid a war of words with the Centre.

After home minister Amit Shah sent a letter to the state accusing it of not taking in migrants, West Bengal said on Saturday it had accepted three more trains from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, one from Telangana and two from Punjab.