Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that Thackeray was not willing to contest the legislative council polls unless elected unopposed, adding that the ruling alliance partner Congress was firm on contesting two seats, which was likely to force a contest.

May 10, 2020
Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to enter the Legislative Council unopposed after the Congress on Sunday said that it would withdraw one of its two nominees for the May 21 elections to nine seats.

“We have decided to field only one out of two nominees for the MLC elections, which means the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will have five nominees for as many seats (out of the total nine)”, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that Thackeray was not willing to contest the legislative council polls unless elected unopposed, adding that the ruling alliance partner Congress was firm on contesting two seats, which was likely to force a contest.

The BJP has fielded four candidates.

The coalition government in Maharashtra had earlier asked Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to nominate Thackeray to the legislative council.

On April 30, the Governor shut the nomination door on Thackeray and requested the Election Commission to hold elections for nine seats to the state legislative council at the earliest to end the political uncertainty in the state.

Thackeray, who took over as chief minister on November 28, is not a member of either House of the legislature and must be elected to one of the houses by May 28 to keep his job.

