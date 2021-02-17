News updates from HT: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising for promoting Indo-Japan ties and all the latest news
Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations
Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays decoration on Manipur physician and former president of state tourism forum, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, to honour his contribution to strengthening ties between Japan and India. Read more.
GST evasion case: Let's try not to put everyone in jail, says Supreme Court.
On January 18, the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, gave bail to an accused who was behind the bars in connection with a Goods and Services Tax evasion case. Read more.
Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy
From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win. Read more.
Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues
Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you? Read more.
'He may find himself out of the team': Sunil Gavaskar predicts India's Playing XI for pink ball Test
India vs England: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the team changes that India might employ for the third Test in Ahmedabad. Read more here.
WATCH| 'Prashant Kishor's team took over my social media': Dinesh Trivedi
Bihar Budget session: MLCs can now submit queries, get answers online
Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today
LIVE: New Zealand may extend lockdown as nation reports 2 fresh Covid-19 cases
Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami
PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas
India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise
Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws
- As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each
Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'
PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today
Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app
Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan
