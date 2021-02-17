News updates from HT: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising for promoting Indo-Japan ties and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations

Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays decoration on Manipur physician and former president of state tourism forum, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, to honour his contribution to strengthening ties between Japan and India. Read more.

GST evasion case: Let's try not to put everyone in jail, says Supreme Court.

On January 18, the bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, gave bail to an accused who was behind the bars in connection with a Goods and Services Tax evasion case. Read more.

Bigg Boss 14: Here's why Aly Goni deserves to win the trophy

From his response to advances by Sonali Phogat, to his bond with Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, we explore all the reasons why Aly Goni should win. Read more.

Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues

Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you? Read more.

'He may find himself out of the team': Sunil Gavaskar predicts India's Playing XI for pink ball Test

India vs England: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the team changes that India might employ for the third Test in Ahmedabad. Read more here.

WATCH| 'Prashant Kishor's team took over my social media': Dinesh Trivedi



