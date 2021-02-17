IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues

  • Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
READ FULL STORY
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST

Celebrities hit the gym quite regularly in order to stay fit and often, they share snippets from those sessions on social media. But if there is one diva, whose exercise videos truly inspire us and make us want to work out as well, it is Katrina Kaif. The Zero actor is known for her rigorous workout routines and her clean eating habits. Whenever her fitness video lands on the internet, it becomes a sensation and this time is no different.

Katrina's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the aforementioned throwback clip and it shows the actor doing quite a few exercises. For the session, Katrina donned an all-black look. She was seen wearing a racerback top, which was teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. She also wore a pair of black workout shoes and tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face.

In the clip, Katrina and Yasmin start with squats and side leg lifts, which is succeeded by push-ups. Then they move onto reverse lunge with kicks after which they do plank to T and finally, they end the session with sit-ups. Yasmin shared the inspiring clip with the name of the exercises and reps as the caption. It read, "Hey Everyone! Have you tried this workout of @katrinakaif (sic)."

She added, " Exercises: Squat and side leg lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps each, push-ups - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with wall push-up, incline push-up or knee push-up), reverse lunge with kick - 3 sets x 15 reps each, plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps, sit-ups - 3 sets x 20 reps." Best part - you don't need any equipment for these exercises.

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif's fitness video has left us inspired. Check out some of the other videos of the actor as well:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film Bharat which released in 2019. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She is even shooting for Phone Bhoot in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif yasmin karachiwala fitness inspiration
Close
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Unacceptably high levels of carcinogens inhaled by commuters

ANI, Washington Dc
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Benzene and formaldehyde -- both used in automobile manufacturing -- are known to cause cancer at or above certain levels of exposure and are Prop. 65-listed chemicals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
Keep calm and learn the right way to stay in peace.(Shutterstock)
health

Here are 10 ways to start your day in a peaceful way

By Nikita Bhardwaj | HealthShots
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Want some peace of mind, but just can’t keep calm? Fret not, because we have some effective expert-recommended tips to bring back your sanity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

New system for identifying drugs to repurpose in fight against Covid developed

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:25 AM IST
When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, doctors and researchers rushed to find effective treatments. There was little time to spare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora takes fitness freaks through steps, benefits of Yoga’s Navasana

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • Looking for an exercise that creates total body strength and coordination? Search no further as Malaika Arora lays down simple steps to nail Yoga’s Navasana or boat pose which helps achieve the same while also strengthening the core
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta goes for a walk in Mukteshwar(Instagram/neena_gupta)
health

Neena Gupta goes walking in style, accessorises track suit with neon fanny pack

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta is back in her holiday home in Mukteshwar and the actor is enjoying her time amid the lush greenery. She recently shared a video of herself soaking in the sun while braving the low temperature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
Cabozantinib drug most effective in treating metastatic papillary kidney cancer(Photo by Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash)
health

Study: Cabozantinib drug most likely to treat metastatic papillary kidney cancer

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
While there are currently no effective treatments for metastatic papillary kidney cancer, or metastatic pRCC, experts have found that Cabozantinib drug is most effective in treating patients suffering from this rare subtype of kidney cancer
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
IIT Bombay study claims coronavirus survives longer on glass, plastic(Photo by Trnava University on Unsplash)
health

IIT Bombay claims Covid-19 survives longer on glass, plastic than cloth or paper

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
A study by IIT Bombay has revealed that coronavirus survives longer on glass and plastic instead of the popular thought that Covid-19 survives for longer duration on porous surfaces like paper, cardboard boxes and clothes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery(Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash)
health

Study: Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots in kids, post-surgery

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:42 AM IST
A new study reveals that unlike Warfarin that can be affected by food or other medications and illness, Aspirin is more effective and should be preferred to prevent blood clots in kids after surgery
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST
A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on solutions for overeating

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:49 PM IST
People tend to overeat when exposed to cues or environments that remind them of treats, which is one reason why people opt for dessert even after a filling meal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Experts say the action of the antiviral agent continues to work because it is unaffected by changes in the spike protein of the virus, which is the method by which coronavirus mutates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19(Photo by Pille-Riin Priske on Unsplash)
health

Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19: The scientists have found that when fitted properly, N95 masks filtered more than 95 per cent of airborne particles, offering superior protection against coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP