Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues
- Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
Celebrities hit the gym quite regularly in order to stay fit and often, they share snippets from those sessions on social media. But if there is one diva, whose exercise videos truly inspire us and make us want to work out as well, it is Katrina Kaif. The Zero actor is known for her rigorous workout routines and her clean eating habits. Whenever her fitness video lands on the internet, it becomes a sensation and this time is no different.
Katrina's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared the aforementioned throwback clip and it shows the actor doing quite a few exercises. For the session, Katrina donned an all-black look. She was seen wearing a racerback top, which was teamed with a pair of matching Yoga pants. She also wore a pair of black workout shoes and tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face.
In the clip, Katrina and Yasmin start with squats and side leg lifts, which is succeeded by push-ups. Then they move onto reverse lunge with kicks after which they do plank to T and finally, they end the session with sit-ups. Yasmin shared the inspiring clip with the name of the exercises and reps as the caption. It read, "Hey Everyone! Have you tried this workout of @katrinakaif (sic)."
She added, " Exercises: Squat and side leg lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps each, push-ups - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with wall push-up, incline push-up or knee push-up), reverse lunge with kick - 3 sets x 15 reps each, plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps, sit-ups - 3 sets x 20 reps." Best part - you don't need any equipment for these exercises.
This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif's fitness video has left us inspired. Check out some of the other videos of the actor as well:
On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the film Bharat which released in 2019. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi which also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She is even shooting for Phone Bhoot in which the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
