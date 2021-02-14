If you want to add a little funk to your everyday look, take style cues from Katrina Kaif. The actor who has a girl-next-door style but with a twist always manages to impress us with her sartorial picks and her pictures from a recent shoot have left us speechless. If you are also looking for a fun outfit for your Valentine's Day date night, we think, you should continue reading.

The pictures that we are talking about show the Zero actor wearing a gorgeous blue crop sweater, which we think is perfect for the weather. The tie-dye sweater featured ribbed collar, cuffs and hem along with drop shoulders. The highlight of the sweater was the open mock neck detail and the safety pin closure instead of classic buttons. Yes, you can read that again.

Katrina teamed the sweater with a pair of blue jeans and for her glam, she went the minimal way. Her makeup included on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, minimal eyeshadow with matching blush and a glossy nude lip. The 37-year-old added a touch of romance to her attire by letting her soft wavy, side-parted hair down. She shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Shades of... (sic)," along with a blue heart.

Coming back to the sweater, if you think you should have it in your winter wardrobe, let us tell you a little more about it. It is from the shelves of the New York-based brand Guizio, by the designer Danielle Guizio. The corydalis blue sweater is worth ₹25,261 (USD 348).

Katrina Kaifs sweater is worth ₹25k(danielleguiziony.com)

Check out some of the other looks by Katrina Kaif that we think would make for a great date night ensemble:

On the work front, Katrina was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 release Bharat. Her upcoming projects include Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot.

