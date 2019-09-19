News updates from Hindustan Times: Little physical space for fiscal expansion by govt, says RBI governor and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:24 IST

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das calls for more structural reforms amid slowdown worries

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das advised the government on Thursday to front-load the budgeted spending accounting for the little fiscal space for countercyclical measures to boost growth.

Banks asked to lends more, says FM after review of financial health

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that the government is reviewing the health of public sector banks and has asked them to lend more.

We meet criteria for preferential trade status, India tells US ahead of PM Modi’s visit

India on Thursday said that it meets the criteria for the Generalised System of Preferences and the US should take a call on reinstating the trade concessions.

Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria named new chief of Indian Air Force

Ending the suspense over the appointment of the next Indian Air Force chief, the government on Thursday announced that Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria will take up the top job after Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa retires on September 30.

Babul Supriyo tells Jadavpur vice-chancellor he was hit, kicked in campus

Union minister Babul Supriyo was on Thursday heckled and pushed at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University where he had gone to attend a freshers’ welcome programme on Thursday.

Woman, with her 3-month-old child, locked and burnt alive by in-laws in UP

A woman and her three-month-old daughter were allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws over demand of dowry in Rampur’s Hajipura area on Wednesday morning, said the police.

Dhawan introduces the ‘loving and caring fathers’ from Team India - Watch

Shikhar Dhawan was in good spirits after his effort with the bat against South Africa in the first T20 international and that was visible in a video he posted on his Instagram account.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 21:24 IST