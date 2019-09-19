India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan introduces the ‘loving and caring fathers’ from Team India - Watch

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 17:38 IST

The Indian team is on its way to Bengaluru for the last T20 international against South Africa after a resounding 7-wicket win over the Proteas in the 2nd match of the series in Mohali. The victory was a result of a great team effort which saw the Indian field, bowl and bat well to outclass the opposition.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was under pressure to get some runs under his belt in the shortest format, made a quickfire 40 in India’s chase. The opener was in good spirits after his effort with the bat and that was visible in a video he posted on his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Angry Virat Kohli breaks stumps in 2nd T20I at Mohali- Watch

Dhawan posted a video with the caption, “Meet the loving and caring fathers from our team @rohitsharma45 & @royalnavghan” which featured his opening partner Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

In the video Rohit can be seen holding a set of toys. When asked by Dhawan, he says that he bought these toys for his daughter Samaira and would give it to her when he meets his family in Bengaluru. The duo then ask Ravindra Jadeja, seated behind them about what he bought for his kid and he too replied toys, after which the trio shared a laugh.

Rohit and Dhawan have been one of India’s best ever opening pair in limited overs cricket and along with captain Virat Kohli at number 3, form the most formidable top order in international cricket today.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 17:34 IST