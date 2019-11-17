News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Loan fairs infused Rs 1.8 lakh crore in economy’ and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 09:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Loan fairs infused Rs 1.8 lakh crore in economy’

The government’s recent drive to boost consumption through loan melas (fairs) organised by banks and other financial institutions in about 400 districts could result in an estimated credit flow of around Rs 1.8 lakh crore, and its full impact on the economy is expected in the coming quarters, a top government official said on condition of anonymity. Read more.

How Punjab’s paddy boom hit Delhi’s air

There’s no better account of Punjab’s giant strides in agriculture than Ramesh Chand’s. The farm-policy head at state-run think-tank Niti Aayog, Chand is a native of the state that sowed India’s Green Revolution. “When we were young, nobody grew rice in Punjab,” he had told this newspaper on the sidelines of a seminar two years ago. Read more.

Congress plans special panels for poll push, political strategies

The Congress party is mulling two special committees — one for election management and another for creative and strategic ideas — party leaders involved in the process said.The election management panel will be similar to the party’s Central working Committee and the Central Election Committee, and will help streamline the party’s poll campaign strategies across states. Read more.

Fear has gone out of players’ minds: Rani Rampal

It was 5-5 on aggregate. One goal by USA in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and India’s dream of making it to their successive Games for the first time would have remained a dream. But skipper Rani Rampal’s 48th minute strike made sure that the women’s hockey team qualified for Tokyo 2020, edging past USA 6-5 on aggregate. Now, Rani, 24, and her team will prepare for India’s third Olympic Games. Read more.

The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman retains the majesty of Netflix’s most lavish show

It took three seasons, but The Crown has finally learned to embrace the aspects of its personality that it was trying to hide behind proper manners and prim smiles. Falsely perceived for several years as a lavish defence of the monarchy, it is instead an epic family tragedy about the slow erosion of one woman’s humanity. Read more.

Opinion| Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha

Gandhi’s rectitude was not followed by his closest associates. It is well known that Jawaharlal Nehru’s daughter Indira Gandhi became Congress president in 1959. It is less well known that the son and daughter of Vallabhbhai Patel became members of Parliament, piggy-backing on their father’s name. Read more.