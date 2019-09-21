News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls to be held on Oct 21 and all the latest news at this hour

india

Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls to held on Oct 21, results on Oct 24

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared October 24, the Election Commission announced Saturday. The Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats while Haryana has 90 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rules Haryana on its own and governs Maharashtra in coalition with the Shiv Sena.

US President Donald Trump to meet PM Modi twice

The United States announced on Friday President Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, which will be their second meeting in three days including the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, on the opening day of the 74th UN general assembly debates.

In Haryana, BJP high on Lok Sabha win; disunity plagues Opposition

Buoyed by its triumphant performance in the recent Lok Sabha election, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Haryana is confident about its prospects in the 2019 Haryana assembly polls that are to be held on October 21, 2019.

‘Keep it simple’: Former Isro scientist explains what led to Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram crash

As the Lunar night starts to fall early Saturday, hopes of re-establishing communication with India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander seems to be all but over with its 14-day mission life about to end.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan share a kiss post her cake-cutting ceremony at Pataudi Palace. See pics, video

Actor Kareena Kapoor turned 39 this year and rang in her birthday at husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral house, The Pataudi Palace. Kareena and Saif who flew to Delhi along with son Taimur for her birthday celebrations were also joined by Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma eight runs away from World record

The battle of T20I dominance between India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will continue when the men in blue take on South Africa in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Analysis| A year since MeToo, what it achieved — and didn’t

On the face of it, there is plenty to be depressed about. A law student who has accused former minister Chinmayanand of raping her had to threaten suicide over the failure of the State to act. Police action was much delayed, though the accused has now been arrested.

