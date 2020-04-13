News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra issues notification extending lockdown till April 30 and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:22 IST

Maharashtra issues notification extending lockdown till April 30

The Maharashtra government issued a notification on Monday extending the lockdown in the state till April 30. The restrictions were set to end at midnight of April 14.Officials said the rising numbers of cases has forced the state government to extend lockdown till April 30. Read more.

PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow

The Prime Minister’s Office, which has been in the middle of the decision-making process during the Covid-19 lockdown, is holding one of the last rounds of meetings to finalise the modalities for the second phase of the graded lockdown that will be announced by PM Narendra Modi at 10 am tomorrow. Read more.

Now, odd-even rule in Delhi’s wholesale markets to fight Covid-19

Traders in Delhi’s crowded wholesale vegetable and fruit markets will have to follow the odd-even rule to maintain social distancing to break the chain of coronavirus infections, minister Gopal Rai has said. The minister had called a meeting of officials of all the wholesale markets on Monday to discuss ways to ensure social distancing in these areas as the national capital reported 1205 coronavirus disease cases and 24 deaths. Read more.

‘An invisible assasin’: RBI on Covid-19 effect on economy

The impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy would depend on the depth, duration and diffusion of the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India said in the minutes of its emergency monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting in March. Read more.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan turns stylist for dad. Video can inspire you to do the same

Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, recently took to Twitter to share a video which showcases some family bonding time. He also added that he is using the lockdown period to learn about new skills and create some beautiful memories too. Read more.

Google Assistant helpline number launched for food, night shelters in India

Google India has been working with the central and state government to help people locate food and night shelters in India. Google also rolled out a Google Assistant helpline number for Vodafone Idea users who are on 2G and feature phones, or don’t have access to the internet. Read more.

This is how good samaritans are helping Delhi survive in lockdown

“We get calls from people who request for food telling us that they haven’t had even a morsel to eat in two days,” says Manisha Bhatia, president of the Abhinandan Educational and Welfare Society. Scores of daily wagers and migrant labourers have been facing a challenging time due to the lockdown, and are in dire need of food, masks and medicines. Read more.

Gautam Gambhir names ‘apt replacement’ of MS Dhoni in India’s T20 side

Stating that MS Dhoni’s chances of making it to the Indian team for T20 World Cup later this year will be slim if IPL doesn’t happen, former India opener Gautam Gambhir named an ‘apt’ replacement for the former India skipper. Lauding KL Rahul for his recent laurels both with the bat and with the gloves behind the stumps, Gambhir said the right-hander can be the one to replace Dhoni in the Indian T20 side. Read more.

Sonakshi Sinha seeks police help after Vivek Agnihotri shares pic of her at shoot, he says dig not at her

With the nation under lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, all shoots have come to a standstill. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was therefore shocked when filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed her for shooting in these times, sharing a news report carrying a picture of her stepping out of a studio in Mumbai. “Who shoots in such times?” he tweeted. Read more.

Behind the shocking video of Punjab cop’s hand being cut

A policeman’s hand was chopped off with a sword after he and his colleagues were attacked by a group of Nihangs in Punjab on Sunday. Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh was rushed to the hospital and his hand was reattached after plastic surgery. Hindustan Times spoke to SSP Mandeep Singh who said that the hand which helps cannot be cut down. The cop added that Nihangs shouldn’t be vilified as criminal elements were involved in the attack. Watch here.