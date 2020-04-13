e-paper
Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan turns stylist for dad. Video can inspire you to do the same

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son Chirag Paswan turns stylist for dad. Video can inspire you to do the same

The time lapse clip shows Chirag Paswan turning stylist for his father and trimming his beard.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:11 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan.
The image shows Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan. (Twitter/@ichiragpaswan)
         

Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s son, recently took to Twitter to share a video which showcases some family bonding time. He also added that he is using the lockdown period to learn about new skills and create some beautiful memories too.

So, what’s the video all about? The time lapse clip shows Chirag Paswan turning stylist for his father and trimming his beard.

“Tough times but see #lockdown also has brighter sides. Never knew had these skills too!” he tweeted. “Let’s fight #Corona19 and create beautiful memories too” he added, ending the tweet with the hashtag – and a reminder - #StayHomeStaySafe.

Here’s the video of the father-son duo. There’s a chance that it may inspire you to discover your hidden talent and use it to create some memorable moments with your family.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has garnered over 1.6 lakh views – and counting. It has also received more than 12,000 likes. People were amazed and applauded this sweet father-son moment.

“That’s wonderful. A son grooming his father,” wrote a Twitter user. “Awwww such a beautiful visual of Father -Son Bonding,” expressed another. “These are not only beautiful memories, but pure love without end!!” tweeted a third. “Awww so sweet, good to see this skill of you,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

