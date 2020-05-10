News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Mamata is scared’, BJP launches social media campaign & all the latest news

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 09:53 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Mamata is scared’: BJP’s social media campaign after no press meet by Bengal CM in 9 days

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday launched a social media campaign taking a swipe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for staying away from the media for more than a week. Read more

Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag forest division launches app to monitor forest fires

For real time monitoring of forest fires, the Rudraprayag division on Saturday launched a mobile application. Called Forest Fire Rudraprayag, the application will help officials monitor such incidents better with real time location of active fires on Google Map. Read more

Recovered from Covid-19, Odisha woman has a message

She has never been in hospital bed for more than a day in her whole life, yet the computer instructor working in a Bhubaneswar-based university did not show anxiety once about her health despite spending about a month in a Covid-19 hospital. Read more

Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

The Mumbai Police on Sunday paid tribute to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station who died of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Friday. Read more

In leaked call, Obama describes Trump’s handling of Covid-19 as ‘chaotic’

Former President Barack Obama described President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as “chaotic” in a conference call with former members of his administration, a source said on Saturday. Read more

Mother’s Day 2020: These apps might be the best gifts (you can install) for mom

The nation-wide lockdown has all of us stuck at home and making do with only essential deliveries. Groceries, medicines and essentials are what we truly need to survive this lockdown and most of us are lucky enough to have it, and more. Read more

‘Till government is sure of safety, national training camps should not restart’ - Vikas Krishan

As the Indian Olympic Association continue to discuss with athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders regarding how to restart the national training camps, amid coronavirus pandemic, India boxer Vikas Krishan is of the view that the government should wait it till they are completely satisfied with the safety issues. Read more

Mother’s Day 2020: From Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor, check out pics of these Bollywood moms and their kids

The world is ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday and so is Bollywood. The film industry also includes some young and cool moms such as Kareena Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and others who keep fans updated with what happening in their life with their adorable kids. Read more

Man gives boss his Netflix password. Find out what happens next in this hilarious Twitter thread

People are often told to keep their personal and professional lives separate. But that can be harder to do than expected given that most spend a majority of their waking hours at work. It is especially hard to do so when one actually likes and gets on well with their colleagues. Read more

Watch: 45 Chinese nationals in Nepal demand flights to go home, detained