e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

Mumbai Police pay tribute to cop who died of Covid-19

So far, 350 personnel in the Mumbai Police have tested positive for the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

mumbai Updated: May 10, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai is hit the hardest by the rapidly spreading Covid-19.
Mumbai is hit the hardest by the rapidly spreading Covid-19.(ANI Photo)
         

The Mumbai Police on Sunday paid tribute to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station who died of the coronavirus disease Covid-19 on Friday.

“Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station. ASI Kalgutkar had been battling Coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family,” the Mumbai Police said on Twitter.

 

Kalgutkar died in the early hours of Friday after being admitted in a civic hospital on Wednesday with Covid-19-like symptoms, an official said.

His samples returned positive on Friday evening. This is the fourth Covid-19 death in Mumbai Police.

So far, 350 personnel in the Mumbai Police have tested positive for the disease.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected by the rapidly spreading disease. And its capital Mumbai has seen the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. In fact, Mumbai is among the worst hit across the country.

While Maharashtra has reported 20,228 Covid-19 positive cases reported so far, the number in Mumbai has reached 12,864. The city has reported 489 deaths due to the disease.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 1,165 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths, with Mumbai alone accounting for 27.

So far, 2,27,804 people have been tested. While 2,41,290 people are placed under home quarantine, 13,976 are under institutional quarantine, a state health department bulletin said.

Pune, another coronavirus hotspot, has so far reported 1,975 cases and 141 deaths, it said.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP’s Narsinghpur
5 labourers dead, 11 injured after truck overturns in MP’s Narsinghpur
India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
India’s coronavirus cases hit 60,000, fatalities exceed 2,000
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
US lawmakers propose bill, 40,000 Covid-19 health workers set to get green cards
Separated from parents, 2-year-old spends tough night in isolation
Separated from parents, 2-year-old spends tough night in isolation
Lucknow woman trudges 900 km to save daughter from Covid-19
Lucknow woman trudges 900 km to save daughter from Covid-19
‘No water in toilets’, claim people quarantined at hospital in Bengal
‘No water in toilets’, claim people quarantined at hospital in Bengal
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
Evacuation of Indians stranded in US begins, 2,000 to return in first leg
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In