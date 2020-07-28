News updates from Hindustan Times: Mayawati slams Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Cong and all the latest news

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:07 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Malicious intent’: Mayawati lashes out at Ashok Gehlot for merger of BSP MLAs in Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said “In Rajasthan, after elections results BSP gave unconditional support of all its six MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage the BSP, merged them with Congress unconsititutionally.” Read more

After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies

Against the backdrop of New Delhi’s fresh ban on 47 clones of prohibited Chinese apps, Beijing said on Tuesday that it will take “necessary measures” to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. Read more

Supreme Court asks Centre to verify Jammu and Kashmir’s response on 4G curb

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to verify if Jammu and Kashmir’s administration has sent any communication to the ministry of home affairs for restoring 4G mobile internet services in the Union territory. Read more

BJP legislator files plea seeking disqualification of 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Cong

Madan Dilawar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, on Tuesday, filed an application in Rajasthan high court (HC), requesting disqualification of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmakers, who had merged with the ruling Congress government in the state last September. Read more

What is ODI World Cup Super League: Rules, format, points system explained

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League tournament. With the tournament, ICC aims to bring context to the ODI cricket. Read more

Rolls-Royce to focus on simplicity before opulence in Covid-19 world

While new products from Rolls-Royce are expected to continue with the rich heritage of offering unparalleled luxury, the British car maker is also choosing to underline simplicity to define its path ahead. Read more

Tigmanshu Dhulia: ‘Two strong groups in industry made money but did nothing for cinema’

In an exclusive interview, Tigmanshu Dhulia sees nothing wrong with groupism as long as it leads to productive work and good cinema. The director, however, says that is where the groups failed the film industry. Read more

Have you seen Mumbai Police’s Andaz Apna Apna inspired advisory post yet? It’s lit

Mumbai Police has now used a classic confusion from the film Andaz Apna Apna and given it a twist to drive home a message about the importance of wearing masks. Read more

Covid-19: Global recoveries hit 10 million, Google staff to WFH till next July

Here are top updates on the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far, global recovery, Covid at the centre of Rajasthan’s Assembly Session, Google staff to WFH till next July.Watch