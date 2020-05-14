e-paper
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Migrant influx pushes up Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Migrant influx pushes up Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: May 14, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Around 13 lakh migrants have registered to return to Rajasthan.
Migrant influx pushes up Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, govt fears spread in rural areas

The Rajasthan government and health authorities are on the edge fearing a spike in coronavirus cases as lakhs of migrants return from some of the worst-hit Covid-19 states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. Read more

How UP plans to create jobs for economic recovery

The Uttar Pradesh government faces the challenge of giving jobs to the unemployed following the Covid-19 pandemic as more and more migrant labourers continue to arrive in Uttar Pradesh, which has over 33 lakh registered jobless people. Read more

5 lakh suggestions received, policy soon on easing lockdown curbs, says Delhi minister

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said on Thursday that the state government has got around five lakh suggestions from the public on Covid-19 and they will be formulating a policy soon. Read more

Truck bomb in eastern Afghanistan’s Gardez kills five, 14 injured

A truck packed with explosives blew up near a court in the eastern Afghan city of Gardez on Thursday, killing at least five people, two days after gunmen attacked a maternity ward in the capital Kabul, killing women and newborn babies. Read more

Mumbai Indians all-time IPL XI: Hard-hitting T20 specialists make formidable line-up

A little over a year ago, Mumbai Indians pulled off yet another robbery in an IPL final. Rohit Sharma’s men beat MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to clinch their fourth title and become the most successful franchise in the history of the IPL. Read more

Deepika Padukone wants Kartik Aaryan to trim beard, actor says his family have refused to give him food until he shaves

Actor Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday, was caught in a tight spot and couldn’t decide if he should shave his beard. He took to Instagram to ask his fans for feedback. Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan finds eyeshadow ‘too mainstream’; rocks no-makeup look like a diva

Bollywood divas are making the most of sans makeup looks as they, like everyone else, practice social distancing and quarantine. Read more

Mumbai cop who said ‘I’ll be back on duty soon’ after testing positive for Covid-19 returns home

Mumbai Police, a few days ago, took to Twitter to share an encouraging and heartening video of a 29-year-old policeman who tested positive for coronavirus. Read more

Delhi's 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to 'run away from'
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
'Today is your last working day': Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
