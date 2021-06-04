News updates from Hindustan Times: Monsoon to reach Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka by June 5 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Monsoon to reach Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka by tomorrow

Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, and the remaining parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep by Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Indian jet in Dominica for Mehul Choksi flies out, destination unknown

The private jet India sent to Dominica with documents linked to the deportation of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi last week has flown out of the island at 8:10pm (local time) on Thursday, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more

PM Modi condoles demise of Mauritius' ex-prime minister Anerood Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of Anerood Jugnauth, the former president and prime minister of Mauritius. Jugnauth died at the age of 91 on Thursday. Read more

ED gets 10-day custody of RJD MP in money laundering case

Hours after his arrest, a Delhi court on Thursday sent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh to 10-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an alleged import of fertilisers from foreign suppliers at inflated rates, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more

Anubhav Sinha says reports of Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films are part of a 'concerted' campaign

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared his views on the recent rumours around the projects of Kartik Aaryan. Anubhav said that the rumours of Kartik's ouster from various films seem like a campaign against the actor, as producers do not usually talk about dropping actors from their projects. Read more

'If you're a kid, emerging player or county cricketer, copy Jadeja': Pietersen's massive praise for India's 'superstar'

Kevin Pietersen has urged young and budding cricketers of England to look up to and emulate star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja if they wish to have a long career in Test match cricket. Read more

Mahindra tractor made an ‘appearance’ in this Oscar winning movie

A post documenting the appearance of a Mahindra tractor in an Oscar winning film is the recent source of Twitter chatter. Can you guess the movie in question? Read more

Watch: Health professionals dance inside patient’s ward at Mumbai’s Covid centre