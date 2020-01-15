News updates from Hindustan Times| Month after Delhi Police stormed Jamia, university to move court for FIR and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:56 IST

Month after Delhi Police stormed Jamia, university to move court for FIR

Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police for storming the library and beating students last month during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) (CAA). Read more here.

‘How can Kota women be behind?’ say protesters after launching Shaheen Bagh-like protest in city

After Kolkata and Prayagraj, New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) inspired a similar sit-in in Kota. Read more here.

Bollywood casting director arrested for running prostitution racket

The social service branch (SSB) of Mumbai Police has arrested a casting director, Navin Kumar Premlal Arya, 32, for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the city. Read more here.

Fact Check: Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car in Gujarat? Here’s the truth

Social media flooded with posts claiming that fake currency was recently recovered from an RSS supporter’s car in Gujarat. Read more here.

Katrina Kaif shares what keeps her fit, joins Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, Twinkle Khanna to share healthy dabba

What’s In Your Dabba Challenge, started by actor, writer and director, Twinkle Khanna is the newest Bollywood craze that is taking over social media. Read more here.

‘Anything for my country,’ Shikhar Dhawan ready to vacate opener’s slot

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday said he is ready to bat anywhere for the country in the remaining two ODIs against Australia. Read more here.