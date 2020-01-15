e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Jaipur / ‘How can Kota women be behind?’ say protesters after launching Shaheen Bagh-like protest in city

‘How can Kota women be behind?’ say protesters after launching Shaheen Bagh-like protest in city

jaipur Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kota
Women are leading an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.
Women are leading an indefinite protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Burhaan Kinu/HT Photo)
         

After Kolkata and Prayagraj, New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) inspired a similar sit-in in Kota.

More than a hundred Muslim women from different localities of the city began the sit-in outside the Eidgah grounds, calling it the Shaheen Bagh of Kota, on Tuesday night.

“When the women of the country are organising protests against the CAA and the proposed NRC, how could women of Kota be behind? The new law is a black law against the spirit of Constitution,” said 28-year-old Shifa Khalid, convenor of the sit-in.

“Women in Kota got inspired by the protesters of Shaheen Bagh. Our sit-in is also indefinite,” she added.

Khalid said women in the sit-in are getting food and blankets from the neighbourhood because most of the women are from Kishorepura locality, close to the venue of the sit-in. Women of all age groups from localities such as Vigyan Nagar, Waqf Nagar and Kishorepura are sitting in the protest since Tuesday night.

“I have joined the dharna because the government wants our documents to prove we are Indian citizens even though several generations of my family have lived here,” said Maqbool, 75, of Indira market locality.

Shabana Farhat, 39, travelled nine kilometre from her home near the railway station to join the protest. Despite the cold wave conditions in the city, she spent the night at the spot with more than half a dozen women.

“Many women go home to finish the household chores and return to the sit-in later. The sit-in will continue until the CAA is withdrawn,” she said.

In New Delhi, hundreds of people have occupied a stretch of road in Shaheen Bagh to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) for almost a month.

The protest has spread to other cities such as Kolkata and Prayagraj. In Kolkata’s sprawling Park Circus Maidan, hundreds of Muslim women have held a round-the-clock sit-in for eight days. The sit-in in Kolkata began on January 7 following social worker Asmat Jameel’s call for it. Many of the participants are first-time protesters, mostly students and homemakers.

The CAA to fast-track the citizenship process for non-Muslims, who have entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015, has triggered protests across the country.

In Prayagraj, an indefinite sit-in against the CAA, NRC and NPR and police excesses against the student protesters entered its third day on Tuesday. “The sit-in at Mansoor Ali Park began as a small gathering on Sunday. It has now turned into a full-fledged agitation against the government’s actions, which are not in the country’s interest,” said Saira Ahmed, a protester.

tags
top news
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
In Centre’s big outreach, group of ministers to travel to J-K next week
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Russian PM quits, says President Putin to pick new government
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Delhi court gives bail to Bhim Army chief, bars him from staying in city
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Were fake notes seized from RSS member’s car? A fact check
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
‘From heart to head’: Virat Kohli’s fan sports unique hairstyle at Wankhede
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
‘Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly,’ Harbhajan Singh
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Jaipur News