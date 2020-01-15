Bollywood casting director arrested for running prostitution racket

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 17:56 IST

The social service branch (SSB) of Mumbai Police has arrested a casting director, Navin Kumar Premlal Arya, 32, for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the city. Two women working as junior artistes, 18 and 25, were found to be involved, and both were rescued by the SSB. The police said the accused used to charge Rs 60000 per woman.

The accused, identified as Navin Kumar, a casting director in the film industry, had been running the racket for the past five years with the help of his friends, Ajay Sharma and Vijay. Both are wanted in connection with the case.

Also read: Former member calls Pussycat Dolls a ‘prostitution ring’: We were all abused

Sandesh Rewale, inspector, SSB, said based on a tip-off they laid a trap at a cafe in Seven bungalows, Versova in Andheri (West). “A decoy customer contacted Navin Kumar and he agreed to send two girls who work in the film industry as a model and artiste. The accused demanded Rs 60000 from the decoy customer for each woman and asked to book hotel in advance,” said the officer. “As soon as Navin Kumar arrived with the girls and his identity was confirmed, we arrested him and the women were rescued after recording their statement.”

During the inquiry, it was learned that one of the girls was from Delhi, and had been involved in the racket for the past year.