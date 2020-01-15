e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Month after Delhi Police stormed Jamia, university to move court for FIR

On Monday, students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office demanding the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Police for unleashing violence on the campus.

india Updated: Jan 15, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The anti-CAA protests on December 15, took a violent turn after protesters clashed with Delhi Police in the university.(AP FILE)
         

Jamia Millia Islamia will move court for registration of FIR against Delhi Police for storming the library and beating students last month during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment Act) (CAA), varsity officials said on Wednesday.

“An application will be filed very soon in the lower court under section 156(3) of CRPC seeking direction to police to register FIR,” the university administration said in a statement. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Executive Council (EC) - the highest decision making body of Jamia Millia Islamia.

On Monday, students gheraoed Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office demanding the registration of an FIR against the Delhi Police for unleashing violence on the campus. Akhtar had assured students that the process of registering the FIR would start soon. The administration also cancelled semester examinations until further notice.

The anti-CAA protests on December 15, took a violent turn after protesters clashed with Delhi Police in the university. Officials of the university later said around 200 students were injured as police stormed the library, damaged university property and beat students and guards. The police claimed they had entered campus “while chasing violent protesters”, but denied allegations of entering the library or vandalisation.

Students have also demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the alleged police excesses on the campus. Akhtar also said that safety measures on campus were increased following the violence and efforts are being made to ensure students feel safe on campus.

A team from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited the university on Tuesday to record statements of the students who were injured during the police action on the campus last month.

