e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Education / Jamia students gherao VC’s office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police

Jamia students gherao VC’s office, demand registration of FIR against Delhi Police

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said security has been doubled on the campus.
Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said security has been doubled on the campus.(HT file)
         

Hundreds of Jamia Millia Islamia students gheraoed Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar’s office on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month’s violence on the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC.

Akhtar tried to pacify the students and said attempts were being made to file an FIR but it has not been registered yet. The vice chancellor said she has raised the matter with the government and has also sought legal course in the matter.

She said security has been doubled on the campus.

Angry students claimed that notices were given to vacate the hostel post the violence, a charge denied by Akhtar.

Saeed Fahad, a student, said FIRs have been registered against those who were demanding their rights during protest. The real accused are still at large, he said referring to the police crackdown. Adil, an engineering student, said not even a single FIR has been filed in connection with last month’s violence.

On December 15, protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends’ Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

tags
top news
Big Oppn meet against CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Big Oppn meet against CAA and economy suffers huge blow with 6 key absentees
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
Jamia Vice Chancellor reaches out to protesting students, exams cancelled
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
On Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr security deposit plea, SC sends notice to ED
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Mr Lele: Varun strips down to his underwear for Shashank Khaitan’s next
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
Here’s how to keep your WhatsApp conversations organised
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News