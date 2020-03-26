News updates from Hindustan Times: More than 1,000 stuck at Telangana-Andhra border over Covid-19 lockdown and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:29 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

More than 1,000 stuck at Telangana-Andhra border over Covid-19 lockdown

More than 1,000 people who set off from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, to various districts in Andhra Pradesh were stranded on Wednesday at the Garikapadu border check-post as the police refused to allow them passage due to lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19.

Covid-19 lockdown: Essential services allowed, mohalla clinics won’t be shut, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that all the essential services will remain open during Covid-19 lockdown, and assured that people who are involved in delivering these services will be allowed.

For IPL’s young aspirants, a cancelled season is a great loss

Many young players, or those just looking to be noticed, dream of taking the IPL route to national selection. This year, they fear missing out, with no guarantee what the next season will bring up.

Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus outbreak has forced a lockdown in countries across the globe. All but essential services have been suspended in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Amid the present circumstances, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced that hundreds of employees have taken a deep voluntary salary cuts to help the company maintain a steady cash flow. Read more

PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a complete nation-wide lockdown during an address to citizens on Tuesday. He said that the lockdown will be in place for 21 days and has advised everyone to follow it in order to fight coronavirus. Read more

How to cope with lockdown: Fix routine, stay connected

Living in lockdown can expose people to stress, anxiety and boredom, especially when the lockdown period is a few weeks long, shows research on the psychological impact of pandemics. Read more

Books, shows, films that chillingly predicted coronavirus pandemic, from Big Bang Theory to creepy K-drama

From a novel that spoke of ‘a severe pneumonia-like illness’ that would sweep the globe in 2020 to an episode of a Korean drama in which the characters speak about weaponising coronavirus, multiple pop-culture works are seeing a resurgence for unwittingly ‘predicting’ the ongoing pandemic. Read more

