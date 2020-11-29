News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Need to follow Covid-19 protocol even after vaccine is available,’ says ICMR chief and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:55 IST

‘Need to follow Covid-19 protocol even after vaccine is available, masks here to stay’: ICMR chief

The health protocols put in place to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will stay for a long time and people will have to keep wearing masks even after a vaccine is available, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief professor Balram Bhargava has said.

BJP accuses Ashok Gehlot govt of horse trading

A video clip circulating on social media showing a Rajasthan Congress MLA accusing two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs of receiving Rs 10 crore each during the Rajya Sabha polls and the internal fight in the state unit of the Congress prompted the BJP on Saturday to accuse the Ashok Gehlot government of involvement in horse trading.

1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district on Saturday night.

Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107, that is more than 800 metre high and over 500 metre wide - bigger than skyscraper Burj Khalifa - will barrel past earth on November 29 and will be closest to our planet at 10.38 am, according to scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

‘It’s happening since last World Cup’: Gautam Gambhir points out glaring issue with Indian team

Following India's 66-run defeat to Australia on Friday, plenty of issues have come to light. India's fielding looked rusty and the bowling attack appeared weak.

Sana Khan feels blessed and is in a happy space, shares fresh post-wedding pics

Former actor and Sana Khan, who got married to Surat-based Anas Sayied, earlier this month, has shared fresh pictures on Instagram. It is evident how happy she feels after marriage.

‘PM Modi extremely knowledgeable on vaccine’: SII CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute India CEO Adar Poonawalla spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to vaccine lab in Pune. Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and vaccine production.