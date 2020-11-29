e-paper
Home / India News / 1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P, told Hindustan Times that a team of CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists.

india Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 07:10 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh(PTI file photo)
         

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district on Saturday night.

"All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital," said the IG.

“All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital,” said the IG.

Police said that other seven are out of danger.

More details are awaited.

