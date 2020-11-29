1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 07:10 IST

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district on Saturday night.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P, told Hindustan Times that a team of CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured in an IED blast triggered by the Maoists.

“All eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted in a hospital. On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital,” said the IG.

Police said that other seven are out of danger.

More details are awaited.