BJP accuses Gehlot govt of horse trading

india

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:20 IST

KOTA

A video clip circulating on social media showing a Rajasthan Congress MLA accusing two Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLAs of receiving ₹10 crore each during the Rajya Sabha polls and the internal fight in the state unit of the Congress prompted the BJP on Saturday to accuse the Ashok Gehlot government of involvement in horse trading. HT cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video clip.

The clip shows Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya saying during a campaign for the panchayat polls in Banswara that each of the two BTP MLAs of Dungarpur received ₹5 crore during the Rajya Sabha polls and again ₹5 crore each during the political crisis when former deputy CM Sachin Pilot rebelled against the Gehlot government.

Malviya said in the video that he has been in politocs for a long time but not earned so much money.

He did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking comment.

Two BTP MLAs -- Ramprasad Dindor (Sagwara) and BTP Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi) -- supported the Congress government during the Rajya Sabha polls and the rebellion by Pilot.

Refuting the allegations, BTP MLA Roat said, “The Congress MLA has tried to blame his own party in Rajasthan by levelling the accusations.”

Dindor, the other BTP MLA, said, “Malviya was with those who wanted to topple the Congress government, so he could not digest it when he failed. We saved the Congress government in the state.”

State BJP president Satish Poonia, tagging the alleged video of Malviya, wrote to Gehlot: “Please enlighten, is it horse trading or Goat Mandi? The statement of the senior Congress leader in this video is just a corroboration of the questions raised by me during herding of MLAs by you.”

Commenting on the video, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara said, “I cannot verify the authenticity of the video, but if such things are stated, then it is wrong. What is stated is far from the truth.”

Gehlot in a statement on Friday alleged that when the Rajasthan government was trying to save lives of people from Covid-19, BJP leaders were making negative statements at the behest of their central leadership.

“BJP wants to destabilise the state government in Rajasthan for capturing power with the help of money and muscle power,” Gehlot said.