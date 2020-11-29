e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today

Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building with a height of 829.8 metre and asteroid 2000 WO107, which was discovered in 2000, has a diameter is 820 metre.

science Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29
An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107will barrel past earth on November 29(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

An asteroid named (153201) 2000 WO107, that is more than 800 metre high and over 500 metre wide - bigger than skyscraper Burj Khalifa - will barrel past earth on November 29 and will be closest to our planet at 10.38 am, according to scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa).

Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building with a height of 829.8 metre and asteroid 2000 WO107, which was discovered in 2000, has a diameter is 820 metre.

The massive asteroid has been classified as a Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA). NEA is a group of comets and asteroids pulled into the orbit due to the gravitational forces of nearby planets, which allows them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood. Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has classified it as a ‘Potentially Hazardous Asteroid’ due to its predicted close pass with Earth.

The asteroid will be at a distance of 43 lakh kilometres from the earth even when it is closest to the planet. This distance is more than the distance between the Earth and the Moon.

It was last officially seen on January 13, 2018 and after November 29, it is expected to pass by Earth on February 6, 2031, according to reports.

tags
top news
‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
‘Masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccine is available’: ICMR chief
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
1 officer of CRPF’s CoBRA battalion killed in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Chhattisgarh
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
Farmers stand by demands, Burari offer sees few takers
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address 71st edition of Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
No PUC certificate could lead to seizure of vehicle RC from next year
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Asteroid, nearly as big as Burj Khalifa, to fly by earth today
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Symptomatic patients four times more likely to spread virus: Study
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In