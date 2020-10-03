News updates from Hindustan Times: On domestic flights, pre-Covid figures will be reached between Diwali and New Year, says Hardeep Singh Puri and all the latest news

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:35 IST

Domestic flights: Pre-Covid figures will be reached between Diwali and New Year, says Hardeep Singh Puri

The domestic aviation sector will reach pre-Covid numbers of daily flights and passengers between Diwali and New Year, Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. On October 2, a total of 1,76,601 domestic passengers were handled by all the airports collectively, and 1536 flights were operated.

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis

At the inauguration of 9.2km long Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lighted up three projects in the west, central and east India to underline that the previous government lacked strategic vision and pitched for a rapid border infrastructure upgrade to defend India.

In a first, Rafale fighter jet to feature in Air Force Day parade

Marking its first public appearance since arrival on Indian land, the Rafale fighter jet will be taking part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday.

VHP plans nationwide drive to raise funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to launch a nationwide drive from January to raise funds for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya. VHP vice president Champat Rai said the plan was expected to get a final nod from VHP’s decision-making body soon.

Vidya Balan’s vogue belted saree worth Rs 99k and sleeveless blouse leaves fashion police smitten

Clearly, not all traditional wear is boring or so Shakuntala Devi star Vidya Balan makes us believe with her latest sultry photoshoot in a silk saree and vogue belt. Flaunting her love for the six yards of elegance, Vidya took her love for traditional wear a notch higher as she glammed up for her latest photoshoot in a Rs 99k printed saree, clinched at her waist by a phoenix logo tan belt and paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Red Cross shares PSA from 1918. Guess the similarity it has with 2020

An advisory post shared by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has grabbed the attention of netizens. The committee shared a PSA issued during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. It is about the importance of wearing masks. The oganisation also pointed out the similarity of that period with the present times.

Hathras Ground Report: Is victim’s family ready for narco test? Here’s the reply

Even as outrage grows over the alleged gang-rape, torture and subsequent death of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the government has ordered a narco analysis of those linked to the case, including families of the accused, the victim, as well as police personnel. Hindustan Times’ Shiv Sunny travelled to Hathras to speak to the victim’s family.

