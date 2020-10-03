VHP plans nationwide drive to raise funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:59 IST

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to launch a nationwide drive from January to raise funds for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

VHP vice president Champat Rai said the plan was expected to get a final nod from VHP’s decision-making body soon. He added Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Surat, and Jaipur would be some of the main centres for the drive. Rai said some other centres might also be considered as per the need.

Gaurav Jaiswal, a VHP functionary, said the donations would purely be voluntary. “He [Rai] also informed us that some specially-prepared literature would be distributed by our volunteers during the drive that would be undertaken across all localities and villages,” he said after a VHP meeting here.

“The responsibility of preparing the literature has been entrusted to Sanskar Bharti— an organisation working in the field of promoting Indian art and culture. The material would then be made available to all the states from Delhi that is becoming the centre of this initiative. It would then be translated into various local languages before distribution.”

This fund collection campaign will also be widely advertised in all prominent dailies. Before January, all details of the campaign would be finalised after duly taking suggestions in this regard into consideration.

“Local units have been asked to complete all details of the campaign so that as soon as the details at the national level are taken, the campaign can be launched on the ground in a well-organised manner,” said Jaiswal.