e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / VHP plans nationwide drive to raise funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

VHP plans nationwide drive to raise funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya

VHP vice president Champat Rai said the plan was expected to get a final nod from VHP’s decision-making body soon

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:59 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general Ssecretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference at VHP headquaters in Prayagraj on October 2.
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general Ssecretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference at VHP headquaters in Prayagraj on October 2. (PTI)
         

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) plans to launch a nationwide drive from January to raise funds for the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

VHP vice president Champat Rai said the plan was expected to get a final nod from VHP’s decision-making body soon. He added Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Surat, and Jaipur would be some of the main centres for the drive. Rai said some other centres might also be considered as per the need.

Gaurav Jaiswal, a VHP functionary, said the donations would purely be voluntary. “He [Rai] also informed us that some specially-prepared literature would be distributed by our volunteers during the drive that would be undertaken across all localities and villages,” he said after a VHP meeting here.

Also read: Babri judgment sharpens political divide

“The responsibility of preparing the literature has been entrusted to Sanskar Bharti— an organisation working in the field of promoting Indian art and culture. The material would then be made available to all the states from Delhi that is becoming the centre of this initiative. It would then be translated into various local languages before distribution.”

This fund collection campaign will also be widely advertised in all prominent dailies. Before January, all details of the campaign would be finalised after duly taking suggestions in this regard into consideration.

“Local units have been asked to complete all details of the campaign so that as soon as the details at the national level are taken, the campaign can be launched on the ground in a well-organised manner,” said Jaiswal.

tags
top news
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
Hathras LIVE updates: ‘Why did they burn her like this’, victim’s kin ask govt
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
‘Will stand by Dalit brothers and sisters’: Mamata Banerjee at protest against Hathras gang-rape
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In