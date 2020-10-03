e-paper
Home / India News / In a first, Rafale fighter jet to feature in Air Force Day parade

In a first, Rafale fighter jet to feature in Air Force Day parade

The IAF is operating its newly-inducted Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on its highest state of alert.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Indian Air Force officer wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020.
An Indian Air Force officer wearing a protective face mask walks in front of a Rafale fighter jet during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

Marking its first public appearance since arrival on Indian land, the Rafale fighter jet will be taking part in the Air Force Day parade on October 8, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday.

“Rafale is a 4.5 generation, twin-engine omnirole, air supremacy, interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship and nuclear deterrence fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide range of weapons,” the IAF tweeted on Saturday.

The IAF is operating its newly inducted Rafale fighter jets in the Ladakh theatre where the military is on its highest state of alert. The IAF’s current fleet of five Rafale fighters is fully operational and ready to undertake any mission. India ordered 36 Rafale jets from France in a deal worth Rs 59,000 crore in September 2016.

Also read: India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh

The air force formally inducted the planes at the Ambala air base on September 10 though they landed at their home base on July 29. At the induction, IAF chief RKS Bhadauria made it clear that the warplanes were mission-ready and the ceremony marked their “full operational induction” into the air force.

The Rafale jets are part of the IAF’s No. 17 Squadron, which is also known as the “Golden Arrows.”

The IAF has been projecting its capability to carry out day-and-night, all-weather combat missions in the Ladakh sector, with front-line fighter jets, attack helicopters and multi-mission choppers getting airborne for demanding night-time missions from forward airbases.

