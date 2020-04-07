News updates from Hindustan Times: On World Health Day, PM Modi extends gratitude to those ‘battling the Covid-19 menace’ and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:11 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM.

On World Health Day, PM Modi extends gratitude to those ‘battling the Covid-19 menace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted on the occasion of World Health Day and urged the citizens to extend their gratitude towards nurses and healthcare workers who are “battling against the Covid-19 menace”.United Nations’ secretary-general António Guterres also posted a video message on the occasion and said that the healthcare workers and nurses make everyone proud and instil inspiration. Read more.

Trump talks of ‘retaliation’ if India turns down anti-malarial drug request

President DonaldTrump on Monday spoke of “retaliation” if India turned down his request to lift the hold on US orders of an antimalarial drug, which he has touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against the coronavirus despite its untested efficacy, resulting from a blanket ban on export of certain medicines. Read more.

Coronavirus case count to guide India’s lockdown future

The group of ministers (GoM) headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, whether the lockdown put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19 should be extended -- in the backdrop of comments from administrators in at least four states that they would recommend prolonging it beyond April 14, when it is scheduled to end. Read more.

UK PM Boris Johnson moved to ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in ICU as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery, officials said, after day-long speculation about the extent of his health after he was moved to the hospital on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. Read more.

How India performs on 6 steps to flatten coronavirus curve

The respected New England Journal of Medicine, in an editorial titled Ten Weeks to Crush the Curve, on managing Covid-19, lists six steps needed to fight the pandemic. At the core of these steps is science, according to US public policy expert and physician Dr Harvey V. Fineberg who authored the editorial. So, how does India perform on each of the six steps. Read more.

Delhi government steps up fight to contain coronavirus in 7 zones

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the national capital—20 new cases were reported on Monday taking the tally to 523—the Delhi government on Monday declared three new containment areas, taking to seven, the total number of such zones in the city. More will likely be declared, a senior official said. Read more.

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra to be part of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home live event to raise funds for Covid-19: report

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra will be part of a global effort to raise funds to tackle Covid-19 to be organised by World Health ORganisation (WHO). The event will see other international stars such as Lady Gaga and Elton John join as well. Read more.

This day that year: Sanath Jayasuriya slams 17-ball 50, but Pakistan win title

The Singer Cup tri-series played between India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Singapore in 1997 was yet another opportunity for the newly crowned world champions Sri Lanka to showcase their prowess in front of their Asian rivals. The tournament belonged to the hard-hitting opening batsman Sanath Jayasuriya, who had slammed the then fastest ODI century in 48 balls in the tournament. Read more.

15 quotes to read and share celebrating the wealth that is health on World Health Day

The world battles a global pandemic and one of the biggest health crisis of all times, it is time to prioritise our physical and mental well-being at all costs. As the World Health Day is upon us and this year WHO is honouring the contribution of nurses and midwives who are making the world a healthier place by helping in fighting the coronavirus crisis. Read more.