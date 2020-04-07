On World Health Day, PM Modi extends gratitude to those ‘battling the Covid-19 menace’

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted on the occasion of World Health Day and urged the citizens to extend their gratitude towards nurses and healthcare workers who are “battling against the Covid-19 menace”.

“Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the importance of maintaining social distancing in the fight against coronavirus.

PM Modi also hoped that the day will inspire people to focus on their personal fitness and health.

Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. 🙏🏼 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

“This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health,” PM’s tweet read.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

United Nations’ secretary-general António Guterres posted a video message on the occasion and said that the healthcare workers and nurses make everyone proud and instil inspiration.

Guterres said that the world is grateful to all health workers who are putting up a fight against coronavirus.

“World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us. We are more grateful than ever to all of our health workers fighting the #COVID19 pandemic. You make us proud and you inspire us. We stand with you and we count on you,” Guterres tweeted.

World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. This year’s World Health Day theme is dedicated to honouring the indefatigable work of nurses and midwives across the globe.