‘You make us proud, inspire us’: UN Chief lauds nurses, healthcare workers on World Health Day

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:31 IST

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres on Tuesday tweeted out on the occasion of World Health Day and said that it comes at a “very difficult time”.

This year’s World Health Day theme is dedicated to the nurses and the midwives across the globe.

Guterres said that the world is grateful to all health workers who are putting up a fight against coronavirus.

“World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us. We are more grateful than ever to all of our health workers fighting the #COVID19 pandemic. You make us proud and you inspire us. We stand with you and we count on you,” Guterres said in a video message posted on his social handles.

The World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. This year’s theme is ‘Support nurses and midwives’. The WHO called this year as the ‘International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife’.

“World Health Day will highlight the current status of nursing and around the world. WHO and its partners will make a series of recommendations to strengthen the nursing and midwifery workforce,” as stated on WHO’s webpage on World Health Day 2020.

Nurses, healthcare workers are playing an indispensable role in fighting coronavirus against the globe. The contagion has infected over a million people and has claimed more than 60,000 lives across the globe.

On Friday, Guterres renewed his call for a global ceasefire, urging all parties to conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“The worst is yet to come,” Guterres said, referring to countries beset with fighting like Syria, Libya and Yemen.

“The COVID-19 storm is now coming to all these theatres of conflict,” he said.