News updates from Hindustan Times: Order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea reserved, no immediate relief and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:02 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bombay High Court reserves order on Arnab Goswami’s bail plea, no immediate relief

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, arrested in an abetment of suicide case on November 4, failed to get any immediate relief on Saturday as the Bombay High Court reserved its order on his interim bail plea. Read more

Bihar Exit Polls 2020: Pollsters predict RJD-led alliance may win

Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, could win the Bihar Assembly Election 2020, several exit polls indicated on Saturday as the three-phased elections ended. The Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance is projected to get about 120 seats in the 243-member house by the Times Now C-Voter exit poll. Read more

Jewellers bet on ‘Dhanteras’; expect to clock 70% of last year’s biz

Jewellers are betting on recovery and are optimistic that a rebound in the economy and pent up demand will help boost sales during this ‘Dhanteras’ and the industry is likely to do up to 70 per cent of last year’s business. Read more

US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3

As Joe Biden is on the cusp of victory on Saturday, the last four days have been very busy for the United States and almost tiring for the world as everyone is watching the US presidential election results unfold. With thousands of votes still to count, it is the first since 2000 that Americans are waiting this long for presidential election results. Read more

‘He is someone who will contribute in all formats’: Sourav Ganguly backs India’s top order batsman to excel in Australia

India’s tour of Australia is approximately three weeks away and the stakes could not be higher. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team would be hoping to dish out impressive performances if they are to claim back-to-back Test series wins in Australia, although this time around it will be a different challenge altogether with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith, who were not part of the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy which India won. Read more

Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur took up farming in Pataudi, Kareena Kapoor is missing as they enjoy getting their feet dirty in mud

On Saturday, pictures of actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying farming in Pataudi were all over the internet. While Kareena Kapoor is in Mumbai, Saif is currently in Dalhousie shooting for his upcoming film, Bhoot Police. These pictures appear to be from their short holiday in Pataudi last month. Read more

Aspirin reduces risk of death in hospitalized Covid-19 patients: Study

A new study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), has found that hospitalised Covid-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk of complications and death compared to those who did not take aspirin. Read more

Kerala Motor Vehicle Department gets 65 Tata Nexon EV units

Tata Motors on Saturday announced it has officially delivered 65 units of Nexon EV (electric vehicle) to Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in what is being touted as a big move towards curbing emissions and eliminating costs on conventional drive fuels. Read more

Indian girl breaks her own record for longest hair on a teenager ever. Can you guess how long it is?

Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel often showcases incredible talent from people from around the globe. Whether it be throwing paper planes into watermelons or running in high heels, the list is long, diverse, and truly impressive. Read more

ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds

The Indian Space Research Organisation carried out its first mission in 2020 successfully. The 51st mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) on November 7 saw the successful injection of 10 satellites into orbit. The PSLV C49 carried India’s earth observation satellite EOS-01, along with 4 American, 4 Lithuanian and 1 Luxembourg satellites. Watch Here