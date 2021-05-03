News updates from HT: Pakistan breaches renewed ceasefire deal, opens fire along Jammu border and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Pakistan breaches renewed ceasefire deal, opens fire along Jammu border

After a break of little over two months, Pakistan on Monday again breached the ceasefire agreement with unprovoked fire at the Border Security Force (BSF) along the 200 km long international border in Ramgarh sector of Jammu’s Samba district, said a BSF officer. Read more

Central Vista: V-P, PM residences to be ready by 2022

The Vice President’s, and Prime Minister’s new residence are scheduled to be completed by May and December 2022, respectively, according to Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the Central Vista Project, as the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) has granted the necessary clearance for the rest of the buildings under the plan. Read more

'Don't heckle those who are helping,' Jairam Ramesh says to Jaishankar as spat over oxygen SOS continues

The spat between foreign minister S Jaishankar and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Twitter continues as the Congress leader on Monday accused the foreign ministry of heckling those who are helping the needy. Read more

Canadian province to gift 3,000 ventilators to India

While the Canadian government is in the process of identifying equipment from its emergency stockpile that can quickly be dispatched to India to assist in battling the Covid-19 crisis, the province of Ontario is gifting a consignment of ventilators worth ₹144 crore. Read more

Monday's IPL match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 KKR members test positive for Covid-19

Monday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad has been rescheduled after two members of the KKR contingent tested positive for Covid-19, a BCCI source told PTI. Read more

Kangana Ranaut protests 'forcefully' taking oxygen from environment as new oxygen plants get built: 'We learnt nothing'

With thousands of people struggling to get life-saving oxygen amid the coronavirus pandemic, many hospitals and governments are installing new oxygen plants to keep up with the rising demand. However, actor Kangana Ranaut doesn't seem to be on board with the idea. Read more

Milind Soman restores shoulder posture with mugdar, gets ready to donate plasma

Regularly updating fans about his recovery journey, ever since he contracted Covid-19 last month, Milind Soman has kept fitness enthusiasts on their toes with his workout motivations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Stay parked. Stay safe: Carmakers urge people to stay indoors amid Covid surge

As lockdown-like restrictions have returned in India amid a massive surge of Covid-19 cases, carmakers in India are back to offering help in the fight to break the chain. Read more

Why Nandigram loss is good for Mamata, Bengal