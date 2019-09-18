News updates from Hindustan Times: Pakistan may ratchet up tension along LoC ahead of UNGA meet and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Pakistan may ratchet up tension along LoC ahead of UNGA meet

With its efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue not playing to script, Pakistan may rachet up tension along the Line of Control (LoC) – facilitating infiltration by militants and more ceasefire violations – in the run up to the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York between September 24 and 30.

IAF may order 70 basic trainers made by HAL

The Indian Air Force (IAF) plans to start the official process within three months for the possible purchase of 70 locally produced basic trainers from state-owned aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), three senior IAF officers said on condition of anonymity.

Opinion| Can relocating industries help women job seekers?

The Economic Survey 2015-16 underscored the challenge of “good” and “suitable” jobs as one among the most pressing issues for labour markets in India. Giving the example of the Indian apparel industry ceding market share to Bangladesh and Vietnam, the document noted that there was a “spatial mismatch” between firms and workers. It contended that relocating apparel firms to smaller cities could benefit in terms of profits, female labour force participation (FLFP), and economic growth.

India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant walking tightrope between ‘fearless’ and ‘careless’ cricket

A fresh batting ethos seems to be the flavour of the season, a brave new approach that the team management believes will give it the best chance to target a second Twenty20 World Cup. Whether the middle-order woes at the 50-over World Cup convinced them, or a deep analysis of their approach in T20, India look determined to ring in the changes.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s PDA knows no bounds as she hugs him tight at best friend Akansha Ranjan’s party| See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt and her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are getting easier with their public displays of affection. The two were clicked together at her best friend Akansha Ranjan’s birthday party on Tuesday night. Actors Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor were also spotted at the party.

Kashmir may not be a major topic at upcoming Modi-Xi meet, says China

The situation in Kashmir might not be a “major topic” of discussion during the upcoming informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in India next month, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Arrest imminent, Swami Chinmayanand behaving like a kid, says UP law student

The law student in Shahjahanpur who alleged former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, on Tuesday questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) why it has not registered an FIR against him despite her detailed statement.

Don’t force job quotas on the private sector | HT Editorial

Rajasthan is the latest to join the bandwagon of states proposing to provide job reservations in the private sector. It plans to reserve 75% of jobs for the local residents in the private sector, much as Andhra Pradesh did earlier this year through a law. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have also promised such reservations, and poll-bound Maharashtra and Haryana may go the same way. What was earlier confined to socially and economically backward sections needing affirmative action has now become a broadbrush political move.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 08:55 IST