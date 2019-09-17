Kashmir may not be a major topic at upcoming Modi-Xi meet, says China

world

The situation in Kashmir might not be a “major topic” of discussion during the upcoming informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in India next month, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

The two leaders are likely to focus on the broader picture of ties and on “strategic thinking,” Hua Chunying, spokesperson and the director-general of the foreign ministry’s information department said.

“So I think for those things like Kashmir, I don’t think it will be a major topic. So that’s my understanding. But of course, you know, the leaders are free to talk about whatever they like; that is my understanding,” Hua said during an interaction with a group of visiting south Asian journalists.

Hua didn’t confirm the dates or the venue for the second round of the informal summit. The first was held in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year.

Hua’s statement comes amid Pakistan’s strong efforts to gather international support for its Kashmir policy in the aftermath of New Delhi revoking the special status for Jammu & Kashmir.

Last week, a brief face-off between Indian and Chinese border troops near the Ladakh border was only resolved after a meeting between senior military officers.

Hua added that Modi and Xi leaders will make the time to discuss “strategic thinking”.

Talking about India-Pakistan relations, she said disputes between the two countries should be resolved through “relevant UN charter and UN resolutions.”

“As you mentioned, the US relations with Iran, we hope India’s relations with Pakistan could be much better compared to the relations between the US and Iran because you are neighbors; yes, no reason why neighbors couldn’t get along with each other,” Hua said responding to a question.

Hua said that the issue of Kashmir could be resolved peacefully without resorting to war, adding: “That is our (China’s) position as well”.

On Sino-India ties, she said the two countries share many common goals and have the same task to make the lives of Chinese and Indian people better.

