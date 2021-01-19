News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol prices cross 85 mark in Delhi, diesel above 75 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre

Petrol price on Tuesday crossed ₹85 per litre in Delhi, beating its own record for the fifth time in less than two weeks since January 7 even as India’s average crude oil import price softened a bit, according to official data. Read more

First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems

The first group of Indian military specialists is set to travel to Russia for training in operating the S-400 air defence systems, deliveries of which are set to start this year against the backdrop of possible US sanctions. Read more

'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disturbing the meetings held by her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and warned she will do the same. Read more

Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow

Bangladesh on Tuesday announced it would receive two million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India as a gift even as countries in the region look to New Delhi to help their vaccination programmes with grants. Read more

Is this India's greatest Test win?

Had this series been scripted for a Bollywood movie, it would’ve been widely panned by the audiences and critics alike for being a little too over-the-top. Read more

Bruce Wayne meets Great Gatsby: Custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion' revealed

In collaboration with Kingston Custom (run by Dirk Oehlerking), BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as 'Spirit of Passion'. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings. Read more

India Vs Australia: Twitter floods with wishes as Indian cricket team breaches ‘Fortress Gabba’

After chasing a target of 328 runs, Team India has secured a historic win in the fourth test match against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. The 2-1 win helped the team to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and win the hearts of people along with it. Read more

‘Who gave Balakot information to Arnab Goswami?’: Rahul Gandhi questions govt

Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Modi government over the alleged leaked charts of journalist Arnab Goswami, which purportedlky reveal that he had priori information about the Balakot airstrike. Watch