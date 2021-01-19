News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol prices cross ₹85 mark in Delhi, diesel above ₹75 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Petrol rate crosses record ₹85/litre in Delhi; diesel above ₹75/litre
Petrol price on Tuesday crossed ₹85 per litre in Delhi, beating its own record for the fifth time in less than two weeks since January 7 even as India’s average crude oil import price softened a bit, according to official data. Read more
First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems
The first group of Indian military specialists is set to travel to Russia for training in operating the S-400 air defence systems, deliveries of which are set to start this year against the backdrop of possible US sanctions. Read more
'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disturbing the meetings held by her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and warned she will do the same. Read more
Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow
Bangladesh on Tuesday announced it would receive two million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India as a gift even as countries in the region look to New Delhi to help their vaccination programmes with grants. Read more
Is this India's greatest Test win?
Had this series been scripted for a Bollywood movie, it would’ve been widely panned by the audiences and critics alike for being a little too over-the-top. Read more
Bruce Wayne meets Great Gatsby: Custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion' revealed
In collaboration with Kingston Custom (run by Dirk Oehlerking), BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as 'Spirit of Passion'. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings. Read more
India Vs Australia: Twitter floods with wishes as Indian cricket team breaches ‘Fortress Gabba’
After chasing a target of 328 runs, Team India has secured a historic win in the fourth test match against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. The 2-1 win helped the team to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and win the hearts of people along with it. Read more
‘Who gave Balakot information to Arnab Goswami?’: Rahul Gandhi questions govt
Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Modi government over the alleged leaked charts of journalist Arnab Goswami, which purportedlky reveal that he had priori information about the Balakot airstrike. Watch
HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial
- The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
9 states, UTs among better performing states during Covid-19 vaccination drive
AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages
Sasikala to be released from jail on Jan 27, Palaniswami rules out her return
- “There is no chance of her joining. She is not in the AIADMK party,” Palaniswami told reporters.
Congress falls back on Oommen Chandy to retrieve party prospects in Kerala
- The party leadership had reportedly told three senior leaders (Chandy, Chennithala and Ramachandran) who were summoned to Delhi two days ago that winning the election was top priority and to give more importance to the party than factions.
Indo-Pacific region guided by norms an article of faith for India: Foreign Secy
- Against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect the freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.
Assam Congress to join hands with AIUDF, AGM, 3 Left parties for assembly polls
- Newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) of journalist-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML, will also be part of this pre-poll tie up.
India strongly condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic
India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi
- Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance
Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers
Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh
- The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation
- Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv
Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul
