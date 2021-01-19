IND USA
An attendant at a fuel station fills fuel in a vehicle in Kolkata. (PTI)
News updates from Hindustan Times: Petrol prices cross 85 mark in Delhi, diesel above 75 and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol rate crosses record 85/litre in Delhi; diesel above 75/litre

Petrol price on Tuesday crossed 85 per litre in Delhi, beating its own record for the fifth time in less than two weeks since January 7 even as India’s average crude oil import price softened a bit, according to official data. Read more

First military team heads to Russia to train on S-400 air defence systems

The first group of Indian military specialists is set to travel to Russia for training in operating the S-400 air defence systems, deliveries of which are set to start this year against the backdrop of possible US sanctions. Read more

'Will send people to disturb BJP meetings’: Mamata Banerjee announces at rally

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of disturbing the meetings held by her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and warned she will do the same. Read more

Bangladesh to get 2 million doses of Covishield from India as ‘gift’ tomorrow

Bangladesh on Tuesday announced it would receive two million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India as a gift even as countries in the region look to New Delhi to help their vaccination programmes with grants. Read more

Is this India's greatest Test win?

Had this series been scripted for a Bollywood movie, it would’ve been widely panned by the audiences and critics alike for being a little too over-the-top. Read more

Bruce Wayne meets Great Gatsby: Custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion' revealed

In collaboration with Kingston Custom (run by Dirk Oehlerking), BMW Motorrad has revealed a custom R 18 known as 'Spirit of Passion'. The bike features Kingston's signature handmade fairings. Read more

India Vs Australia: Twitter floods with wishes as Indian cricket team breaches ‘Fortress Gabba’

After chasing a target of 328 runs, Team India has secured a historic win in the fourth test match against Australia at Gabba in Brisbane. The 2-1 win helped the team to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy and win the hearts of people along with it. Read more

‘Who gave Balakot information to Arnab Goswami?’: Rahul Gandhi questions govt

Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Modi government over the alleged leaked charts of journalist Arnab Goswami, which purportedlky reveal that he had priori information about the Balakot airstrike. Watch

Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
india news

HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
A doctor poses after receiving a dose of the Bharat Biotech's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a government-run hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Reuters)
india news

9 states, UTs among better performing states during Covid-19 vaccination drive

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The government said 631,417 people have been vaccinated by the end of the fourth day of its mammoth inoculation drive, with only nine taken to hospitals after complaining of side effects.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses media during a press conference. (PTI)
india news

AAP leader Raghav Chadha underlines need for monitoring water leakages

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
The DJB has initiated projects for the installation of flow meters and the setting up of a SCADA Centre, a high-tech monitoring system which allows the utility to detect where and how much water is being leaked or tapped.
VK Sasikala is serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sasikala to be released from jail on Jan 27, Palaniswami rules out her return

By Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Chennai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • “There is no chance of her joining. She is not in the AIADMK party,” Palaniswami told reporters.
The Congress party was forced to fall back on the 77-year-old Oommen Chandy after the high command felt that his “inactive role” and “indecisive attitude” of the present leadership had affected the party’s prospects in the recent local body elections in Kerala. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT File Photo)
india news

Congress falls back on Oommen Chandy to retrieve party prospects in Kerala

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The party leadership had reportedly told three senior leaders (Chandy, Chennithala and Ramachandran) who were summoned to Delhi two days ago that winning the election was top priority and to give more importance to the party than factions.
Nepal had indicated its desire to review various issues related to trade and transit arrangements during foreign secretary Harsh Shringla’s visit to Kathmandu last month.(PTI)
india news

Indo-Pacific region guided by norms an article of faith for India: Foreign Secy

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • Against the backdrop of China’s assertive actions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India has stepped up cooperation with its partners to oppose unilateral actions and protect the freedom of navigation and overflight across the Indo-Pacific.
Leaders of the six parties at the press meet to announce the formation of the alliance at Guwahati on Tuesday. (TWITTER).
india news

Assam Congress to join hands with AIUDF, AGM, 3 Left parties for assembly polls

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Newly-formed Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) of journalist-turned-politician and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and three Left parties, CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML, will also be part of this pre-poll tie up.
"We also remember the three Burundian MINUSCA peacekeepers who had laid down their lives on December 25 last year," the MEA said.(AFP )
india news

India strongly condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Central African Republic

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs said India strongly condemns the attack on peacekeepers of MINUSCA in the Central African Republic that has resulted in the death of a peacekeeper from Rwanda on January 13 and one from Burundi on January 15.
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
india news

India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST
  • Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
People’s Conference President Sajad Lone(ANI file photo)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Sajad Lone withdraws from Gupkar Alliance

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
"Epicaricacy is taking pleasure (usually malicious) in the misfortunes of others,” explained Shashi Tharoor.(HT Photo)
india news

Tharoor's word of the day is tongue-in-cheek response to ex-Australia cricketers

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor shared the word epicaricacy along with an image of former cricketers who had predicted India’s defeat.
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Man rapes friend’s minor daughter, tries to bury her alive in Madhya Pradesh

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The accused assaulted the girl late Monday night when she had gone to the family’s agricultural field to switch off a water pump.
Sajjad Lone of the Peoples’ Conference.(PTI FILE PHOTO)
india news

Sajad Lone quits Gupkar Alliance 3 months after its formation

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • Sajjad Lone's Peoples' Conference decided to exit the Gupkar Alliance over the fielding of proxy candidates by constituent parties against the officially mandated candidates of the alliance during DDC elections
Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in New Delhi. (ANI)
india news

Need to modernise Ayurveda knowledge, spread information in Hindi: Rajasthan Guv

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Addressing the fourth convocation ceremony of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University of Jodhpur virtually on Tuesday, the governor said that AYUSH practices have also drawn the attention of the World Health Organization (WHO).
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to NITI Aayog member VK Paul , after the virtual launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive at AIIMS in New Delhi.(PTI)
india news

Nasal vaccine candidate against Covid-19 could be a game-changer: Dr VK Paul

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:46 PM IST
"We would like to reassure everyone with the data we have seen that the two Covid-19 vaccines are safe. The vaccine hesitancy should end. How will we defeat the pandemic then?" Paul said.
