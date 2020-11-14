News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’ and all the latest news

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 09:00 IST

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’. Most parts of India celebrate the festival of lights on Saturday. Read more.

Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records

The latest wave of Covid-19 infections in the US and Europe has been pushing the seven-day average of new infection numbers to record levels through the past month. Now, the global death trajectory too has seen a sharp rise — it’s still nowhere near peaks seen during the first wave in the US and Europe in individual European countries, but with more countries around the world affected now (as compared to March, April, and May), the overall number of deaths has increased. Read more.

Joe Biden, set to take over as US President in Jan 2021, tweets urgent action needed on Covid-19

Amid the surge in coronavirus (Covid-19) infections in the United States, President-elect Joe Biden tweeted that urgent action is needed now by the current administration as he would take over next year. Read more.

National Children’s Day 2020: History, significance and celebrations for the day dedicated to children

Children are the foundation upon which the future of the human race stands. Their well-being and growth ensure the growth of all humanity collectively. The legacy that we work towards building is all in the hope that one day future generations might reap the benefits of it. Read more.

‘That’s what I am going to do’: Devdutt Padikkal talks about the advice he received from Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore may not have succeeded in the mission to win the Indian Premier League 2020 trophy, but if there is one positive they can take from the season, it is the rise of 20-year-old batsman Devdutt Padikkal, who left fans and cricket experts impressed with his talent. Read more.

Watch: Arjun Rampal grilled by NCB for 7 hours in drug-related case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was questioned by NCB for over seven hours. The actor was questioned in a drug-related probe on Friday. The actor reached the office in Ballard estate at 11 in the morning. Watch video.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini go on sale in India

Apple iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to purchase in India, and globally. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale first late last month and with the two new models added the iPhone 12 series is complete now. Read more.