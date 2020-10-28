News updates from Hindustan Times: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco and all the latest news

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:18 IST

‘Act of treason’: Parliament panel slams Twitter on Leh map fiasco

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to review the Data Protection Bill on Wednesday came down heavily upon representatives from Twitter for showing Leh as part of China, saying that it amounts to an act of treason.According to those who attended the meeting, legal issues regarding data protection were raised and written submissions from both Amazon and Twitter will follow. Read More

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling in phase 1 concludes, 53.54% voter turnout recorded till 6pm

Polling in the seventy-one assembly constituencies of Bihar continued beyond 6pm in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. This was the first major election conducted amid Covid-19 pandemic. While polling remained peaceful without any major incident or EVM glitch, the state witnessed high-octane preparation for the second phase scheduled on November 3 — as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in the state on Wednesday. Read More

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi has been placed under suspension on President’s orders, ministry of education officials said on Wednesday. Tyagi’s suspension by the President comes amid heated power tussle amid two sections in the university over recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by the VC and their compliance with varsity norms. Read More

Congress seeks Uttarakhand CM’s resignation after HC orders CBI probe on bribery allegations

The Opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on moral grounds for fair investigation in a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation ordered by the high court on allegations of bribery.The Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday directed the CBI to register a case and investigate allegations against the chief minister. Read More

Pak opposes changes to India’s land ownership laws in J&K

Pakistan on Wednesday said it “categorically rejects” amendments to Indian laws that allow outsiders to buy non-farm land in Kashmir, calling them “illegal”.In a gazette notification on Tuesday, the home ministry had omitted the phrase “permanent resident of the state” from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with the disposal of land in the Union Territory. The new rules allow outsiders to buy non-agricultural land in Jammu & Kashmir. Read More

Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Sunni and Shia shoulders of Islam, refused to allow Pakistan missions to hold public events to observe the 27 October anniversary of Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India as a Black Day, a departure from previous years that signals Pakistan’s shifting equations in West Asia. Read More

Shane Warne slams Marlon Samuels for distasteful comment on Stokes and him, says the Windies all-rounder ‘has no friends’ and ‘needs serious help’

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne on Wednesday took to Twitter to slam West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels, for the latter’s vicious attack on Warne and England all-rounder Ben Stokes in an Instagram story. Samuels in the Instagram story used foul language against both Stokes and Warne. He also made racist comments by saying that he had a superior skin tone. Samuels had also involved Stokes’ wife in his comments and this resulted in wide outrage over social media. Read More

The White Tiger trailer: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao’s film fights ideals of subservience, classism

The first trailer for upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger was released on Wednesday evening. Introducing actor Adarsh Gourav, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning book.The White Tiger also stars Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao. Read More.