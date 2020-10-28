DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 17:28 IST

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Tyagi has been placed under suspension on President’s orders, ministry of education officials said on Wednesday. Tyagi’s suspension by the President comes amid heated power tussle between the university and the education ministry over recent decisions on crucial appointments taken by the VC and their compliance with varsity norms.

Orders issued by now-suspended varsity’s VC Tyagi during his period of absence on medical ground will be treated as null and void, officials told news agency PTI.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Visitor of the university, had sent his approval for suspension of the VC on Tuesday.