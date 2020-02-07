News updates from Hindustan Times: Positive about Indo-US relations, says Trump as new envoy takes charge and all the latest news

Positive about Indo-US relations, says Donald Trump as new envoy takes charge

Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the United States presented his credentials to President Donald Trump on Thursday. In the brief meeting that followed, President Trump welcomed Sandhu - a veteran of India-US ties with experience of dealing with the relationship spanning decades - to Washington DC and wished him success.

‘There’s a problem’: Supreme Court to hear Shaheen Bagh case after Delhi polls

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on February 10. Delhi will vote for a new government tomorrow.

After PM Modi’s Fit India dart, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has this tweet for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Union minister of state for youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju has followed his boss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking a jibe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury further.

Google Pigweed: What is it and what we know about it so far

We know that Google is working on a new operating system called Fuchsia but in a plot twist of sorts, the company filed a trademark for an operating platform called Pigweed.

Little Women movie review: Louisa M Alcott’s heart meets Greta Gerwig’s genius in a warm, welcome adaptation of a classic

Soon after the Academy released its list of nominees for 2020, many flocked online to express disappointment at the snub to Little Women director, Greta Gerwig. The film got nods in almost all major categories including Best Picture, Actress, Supporting Actress and Adapted Screenplay but Gerwig’s absence pinched a lot in the all-male director’s category. Then I came across a tweet -- “Well who’d you take out of this list to fit Greta?”

‘Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in same league but...,’Former Pakistan captain reveals why Indian cricket is prospering

The comparisons between India captain Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam have raged on for some years. Both are top batsmen for their countries and have been consistent in their performances in international cricket.

Valentine’s Day 2020: Gift ideas for him

Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your guy is not that easy a task. You might spend endless hours in a store or browse through the internet throughout the weekend and still not have a clue what gift would tug at his heart strings the most.

Grandpa’s reply to Facebook’s ‘what’s on your mind’ makes people go aww

There are times when the Internet dishes out such wholesome stories which fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling. Case in point, a tweet by a user of the micro-blogging site is now leaving people emotional – and a bit teary-eyed too.

